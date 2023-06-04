Arozarena went 2-for-9 with a stolen base and a walk across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Arozarena collected a hit in each game, though there was little notable about the performance besides him collecting his seventh stolen base of the season. After a hot start to the season, he has slowed down across his last 18 starts by hitting just .207 with one home run, six RBI and eight runs scored. The positive to take from Arozarena's performance in that span is that he's swiped four bags without getting caught.