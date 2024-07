Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Yankees.

Arozarena has struggled significantly for long stretches this season and has a .202 average and a .674 OPS across 359 plate appearances. Since June 1, however, he's hit .286 with a .868 OPS in 32 games. Arozarena's ability to get on base has also translated to more stolen bases, as he's swiped five bags in six tries in his last 17 games.