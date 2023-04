Arozarena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Arozarena took Nick Lodolo deep for a solo home run in the fourth inning to tally his fourth long ball of the season. He also singled to lead off the third inning, and the performance was his sixth multi-hit effort in his first 17 contests. Overall, Arozarena has gotten off to a very productive start, driving in 18, scoring 13 runs and swiping two bags all while maintaining a .313 average.