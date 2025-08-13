default-cbs-image
Palacios (hamstring) has resumed running, MLB.com reports.

Palacios has run into bad injury luck this season, missing most of the year due to a knee injury. However, he pulled his hamstring while on a rehab assignment in late July and has been sidelined by that issue most recently. Palacios will still need to resume baseball activity before there's a clear timeline for his activation, but this is a step forward.

