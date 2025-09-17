Pepiot (11-11) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Blue Jays.

Pepiot missed his last scheduled start due to fatigue and clearly didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. He gave up a run in the first inning before Toronto plated three in the second. He tied his shortest outing of the year by recording only five outs, and his season ERA jumped from 3.59 to 3.77. On a positive note, his fastball sat at 95.5 mph, up slightly from his season average of 95.1 mph. Pepiot entered Tuesday on a 15-inning scoreless streak, but he hasn't produced a quality start since July 27. He's currently projected to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.