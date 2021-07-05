Yarbrough (5-3) secured the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing an earned run on four hits while recording five strikeouts over five innings.

The left-hander was able to put together a second consecutive strong outing after a pair of rocky starts where he allowed a combined 12 earned runs over 8.1 innings to the White Sox and Red Sox. Yarbrough was able to tame a dangerous Blue Jays lineup in its home park, working around a solo home run by Randal Grichuk and allowing only one other extra-base hit during his time on the mound. Yarbrough has now secured a win in each of his last four decisions and will look to extend that favorable streak in a rematch with Toronto at Tropicana Field on Friday or Saturday.