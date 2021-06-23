Yarbrough covered two innings as a primary pitcher and didn't factor into the decision Tuesday in the Rays' 9-5 loss to the Red Sox in 11 innings. He gave up five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two.

Yarbrough looked in line to take his first loss since April 30 after exiting with a 5-2 lead, but the Rays offense rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth before Boston broke the tie in extras. The southpaw has now been blitzed for 10 runs between his last two outings, raising his season ERA from 3.88 to 4.59. Yarbrough isn't in danger of losing his spot in the rotation, but the Rays could continue to deploy him behind an opener when his next turn comes up in an attempt to coax better results out of the 29-year-old.