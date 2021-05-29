Yarbrough had eight strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits across 4.1 innings during Saturday's 5-3 win versus Philadelphia. He had two walks and didn't factor in the decision.

The 29-year-old kept the Phillies off the board until Ronald Torreyes' two-RBI double with the bases loaded during the fifth inning, which brought an end to the left-hander's afternoon. Yarbrough has a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB over 57 innings this season.