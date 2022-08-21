Yarbrough allowed two unearned runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five in 4.1 innings in a 3-2 win Sunday against Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Yarbrough held the Royals scoreless through the first four innings, scattering two doubles and a hit batsman. After retiring the first batter in the fifth, a walk, an error and a single led to an unearned run and the end of his outing. Another unearned run later scored on a sacrifice fly. The lefty had been treading on thin ice but has been much better of late, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 21.2 innings over his last five outings. His 28.7 percent strikeout rate in that span far exceeds his career rate of 19.4. His next appearance will likely be at the end of next week in Boston.