Yarbrough (6-4) took the loss Monday as the Rays dropped a 6-1 decision to the Orioles, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Baltimore didn't hit the southpaw particularly hard, as a first-inning double by Ryan Mountcastle was the only extra-base hit Yarbrough gave up, but given how little run support he got, he had no margin for error. Yarbrough has lasted six innings only once in his last five outings, and he carries a 4.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:19 K:BB through 102 frames on the season.