Yarbrough allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking one and striking out five in 6.1 innings of Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

It was a rough outing for the lefty, who had allowed no more than three earned runs in seven consecutive starts before Wednesday. Yarbrough, now with a 3.91 ERA on the season, holds even greater importance in the Rays' rotation now that Tyler Glasnow (elbow) is looking at an extended absence. He's projected to make his next start Tuesday against the Red Sox, who shelled him for nine runs (six earned) on April 7.