Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Likely bulk reliever Thursday
The Rays are expected to call up Yarbrough from Triple-A Durham and use him as a bulk reliever for Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heading into the week, the Rays didn't require a fifth starter/primary pitcher until Saturday, but the team decided to push Blake Snell and Charlie Morton back a day for rest purposes. That creates a need for an extra long-relief arm in the series opener in Cleveland, with Yarbrough representing the most obvious candidate to fill the void. Though he struggled in his most recent appearance with the big club back on April 24, Yarbrough has found success over his four outings with Durham, posting a 2.14 ERA and 30:3 K:BB in 21 innings.
