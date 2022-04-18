Yarbrough (groin) could throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough will need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list due to his groin injury, but it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume mound work soon. The southpaw won't pitch during the Rays' road series against the Cubs, but it's possible he'll be able to rejoin the rotation sometime during the weekend series against the Red Sox in Tampa Bay. Yarbrough's injury isn't regarded as particularly serious, but Cash said the team is exercising caution to prevent against a more significant issue.