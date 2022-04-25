Yarbrough (groin) retired only one of the six batters he faced Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Durham, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit four walks during the 27-pitch appearance.

Since he was placed on the 10-day injured list April 11 with a left groin injury, Yarbrough was expected to need only one rehab appearance before slotting back into the Tampa Bay rotation. However, after Yarbrough's rough showing for Durham in which he threw only 10 of his 27 pitches for strikes, the Rays will likely want to see him right the ship in the minors before activating him. The Rays will need to break in a fifth starter for their home series with the Twins over the weekend, and it's possible the team opts for a bullpen game that day to allow Yarbrough to iron things out at Triple-A.