Yabrough (6-3) earned the win Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings of work while striking out four and walking two.

It was another solid but unspectacular outing for Yarbrough, who dragged his ERA down negligibly from 4.34 to 4.30. He tossed a pair of scoreless innings before giving up a two-run homer to Marcus Semien in the third, but he settled down to throw two more scoreless frames before his day was done. His next start will come sometime after the All-Star break.