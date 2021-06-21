Yarbrough will work as a primary pitcher behind opener Andrew Kittredge in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough will function as a bulk reliever for the fifth time this season, with his other 10 appearances coming in a traditional starting role. Entering the game out of the bullpen could result in Yarbrough's innings count being slightly lower, but it should increase his chances of factoring into any decision. In his prior four appearances as a bulk reliever, Yarbrough has allowed two runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out 17 over 18 innings.