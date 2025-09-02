Baz (9-11) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Monday.

Baz went 0-8 with a 6.58 ERA over 53.1 innings across 10 starts in July and August, but he was able to start September on a better note. He's walked exactly two batters in each of his last 10 outings, which isn't great, but that's something he can manage as long as he's not giving up too many hits. Baz is at a 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 156:56 K:BB over 150 innings through 27 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Guardians over the weekend.