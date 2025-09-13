Baz (9-12) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

The right-hander threw only 37 of 67 pitches for strikes as he delivered his shortest outing of the campaign. Baz had a decent start to the season with a 4.33 ERA and eight wins through his first 17 outings, but he has a 1-9 record and a 6.49 ERA across his past 12 starts. A tough matchup with the Blue Jays is likely on tap for his next turn through the rotation.