Baz (elbow) will rejoin the Rays' rotation during their upcoming series in Minnesota, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Baz made his fourth rehab start at Triple-A Durham on Sunday and allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 in 4.1 innings. He built up to 79 pitches in the start and will rejoin the Rays' rotation after Ryan Yarbrough was sent down Tuesday. The team hasn't yet revealed which game Baz will start during the three-game series against the Twins, but it seems likely that he'll take the mound Saturday or Sunday.