Baz allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against Milwaukee.

Baz held the Brewers scoreless through the first five innings, scattering two singles and two walks. After allowing a leadoff single in the sixth, he fanned the next two batters and was removed from the ballgame, having thrown a season-high 95 pitches, rather than facing Andrew McCutchen. Matt Wisler came in and promptly allowed a pair of two-out, two-run homers. The 23-year-old has been excellent over his last three starts, allowing two runs in 16.1 innings while posting a 19:4 K:BB.