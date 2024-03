Baz (elbow/oblique) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz is closing in on a return from Tommy John surgery, but an oblique injury more recently slowed him. It appears that he's nearing full strength regarding the latter issue, which should allow him to attack the final stage of rehabbing his elbow injury. The Rays are expected to be cautious with Baz, and he's projected to return in late spring or early summer.