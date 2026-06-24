Rays' Shane McClanahan: Allows three homers in loss

McClanahan (6-5) took the loss against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

It was an odd game for McClanahan, who logged just his second quality start of the campaign while also allowing multiple homers in a game for the first time. It continued a rough June for the 29-year-old, who's now 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA through four starts this month. He owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 73:28 K:BB across 73.2 innings on the year and lines up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks this weekend.