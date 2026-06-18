Rays' Shane McClanahan: Another early hook in no-decision

McClanahan did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

McClanahan unraveled in the fourth, allowing five baserunners and two runs before exiting with two outs in the frame. The southpaw issued a season-high five walks and has now failed to pitch beyond the fourth inning in back-to-back outings while yielding 10 earned runs across three June starts. He still owns a solid 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB over 67.2 innings this season and will try to rebound in a home matchup against the Royals next week.