Rays' Shane McClanahan: Back in rotation Wednesday

McClanahan is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Royals in Kansas City, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan will return to the bump on seven days' rest, after the Rays elected to skip his turn through the rotation last week in an effort to monitor his workload coming off two seasons that were essentially wiped out due to injury. The 29-year-old has thus far been a picture of health in 2026, though he had seen his effectiveness wane over his four June starts (5.79 ERA, 1.82 WHIP in 18.2 innings). The Rays are hoping that the extra rest will allow McClanahan to deliver a bounce-back performance Wednesday, when he'll be taking on a banged-up Royals lineup that could be without one of its hotter hitters in Jac Caglianone (groin).