Rays' Shane McClanahan: Bounces back in no-decision

McClanahan took a no-decision Monday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

After coughing up four runs in his last start against Baltimore, McClanahan got right back on track in Monday's rematch. The 29-year-old southpaw delivered his fifth scoreless outing in his last six appearances, scattering three singles on the afternoon, but the three strikeouts were a season low. McClanahan is set for another start later this week at home against the Angels, now holding a strong 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB over 50 innings.