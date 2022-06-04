McClanahan (6-2) earned the win Friday over the White Sox. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight without issuing a walk in six innings.

By his recent standards, this was a little bit of a downturn for McClanahan, who allowed multiple runs for the first time since May 5. He's picked up wins in four straight starts and five of his last six outings, and he had all the support he needed Friday after the first inning. The southpaw is now at a 2.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 89:12 K:BB across 64.1 innings in 11 starts this year. He'll look to keep rolling at home versus the Cardinals next week.