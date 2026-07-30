Rays' Shane McClanahan: Exits start with back injury

McClanahan was pulled from Thursday's start versus the Rangers in the fourth inning with left-mid back tightness, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

McClanahan hit the leadoff man with a pitch to lead off the top of the fourth inning and then issued a walk to the second batter he saw. At that point, he was visited by the trainer and walked off the field. The Rays had a reliever warming at the start of the inning even though the lefty had thrown three scoreless frames, indicating they knew McClanahan's back had been bothering him. McClanahan was charged with one run on two walks and a strikeout over three-plus innings. The club should have more on the hurler's status after the contest.