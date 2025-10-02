Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Tuesday that he expects McClanahan (triceps) to be "fully ready" for the start of spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan was limited to just two rehab starts in 2025 due to a nerve issue in his left triceps, an injury which eventually required surgery in August. The expectation is that he will have a relatively normal offseason and be on a regular pitching schedule for spring training. That said, it's an uncommon injury McClanahan is coming back from, and the fact that he experienced numerous starts and stops this season should give fantasy managers pause with the southpaw heading into 2026. McClanahan hasn't pitched in a major-league game since August 2023, having gone Tommy John surgery that month, so he could have some workload restrictions in 2026 even if he's healthy, Neander acknowledged.