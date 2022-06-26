McClanahan (8-3) earned the win Sunday against Pittsburgh, striking out 10 while allowing one run on four hits in seven innings.

McClanahan spent the day confusing hitters and inducing weak contact as he dominated the Pirates lineup. After he allowed a one-out double in the fourth, the lefty retired the last 11 batters he faced. Over his last nine starts, the 25-year-old has a 1.07 ERA and 76:6 K:BB in 59 innings and has tossed at least six innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each appearance. His next start will likely be next weekend in Toronto.