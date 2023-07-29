McClanahan did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings against the Astros. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

The final line is rather pedestrian by his standards -- that speaks to the incredibly high bar he's set for himself more than anything else. McClanahan induced a whopping 17 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. Jose Abreu's homer in the fourth inning accounted for two of the three runs against McClanahan, who lines up to pitch in Yankee Stadium his next time out.