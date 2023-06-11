McClanahan (10-1) earned the win Sunday over the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

McClanahan had some trouble in the third inning, when he allowed all three runs and four of his five baserunners. This was his fourth quality start in his last five outings, and it's just the second time he's given up three or more runs all season. The ace southpaw is now at a 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 92:30 K:BB through 82.2 innings over 14 starts. McClanahan's 10 wins lead all of baseball, and he'll look to add to the total in his next start, which is projected to be in San Diego.