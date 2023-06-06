McClanahan (9-1) earned the win Monday, allowing a run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

McLanahan has only allowed more than two runs once in 13 starts this season. The lone blemish on his line Monday came on Justin Turner's solo home run in the sixth inning. McLanahan now boasts a pristine 2.02 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 87:29 K:BB over 75.2 innings this season. He'll look for a 10th win in his next outing, tentatively lined up for this weekend against a powerful Rangers offense.