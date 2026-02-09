Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said Monday that McClanahan (triceps) has looked "really, really good" this offseason and is being "totally built up to start with the expectation" he'll be in Tampa Bay's rotation, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

"The last six or eight weeks have been really, really good," Snyder said. "I think we'll consider the math in terms of the season and where he slots, but he's being totally built up to start, with the expectation that he'll be in our rotation." McClanahan hasn't thrown a regular-season pitch for the Rays since the 2023 campaign and was limited to just two rehab starts last season before eventually requiring season-ending surgery to repair a nerve issue in his triceps in August. McClanahan carries significant risk but also has immense upside as a fantasy target.