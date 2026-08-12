Rays' Shane McClanahan: Perfect in rehab start

McClanahan (back) threw three perfect innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He struck out two.

After tossing two innings in a simulated game Thursday, McClanahan was flawless Tuesday in the next step of his recovery. The left-hander threw 30 pitches in the outing and averaged 95.7 mph with his fastball, which is right on par with his season average. McClanahan is working his way back from left mid-back tightness, and it's possible his next appearance will come in the major leagues.