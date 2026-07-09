Rays' Shane McClanahan: Season-long workload in win

McClanahan (8-5) earned the win against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five over 6.1 scoreless innings.

McClanahan threw 59 of 85 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs while posting his longest outing since June 2023. The 29-year-old will head into the All-Star break having tossed three straight quality starts, including back-to-back scoreless victories. He'll wrap up the first half with a 2.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 86 innings in what has been an encouraging comeback campaign.