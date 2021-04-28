McClanahan was added to the Rays' taxi squad Wednesday and will be called up to start Thursday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan will make his regular-season debut Thursday after he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven in three scoreless innings this spring. The southpaw flashed triple-digit heat in Grapefruit League play and posted a 3.17 ERA in two minor-league seasons, but he hasn't yet pitched above Double-A in the regular season. The Rays have said in the past that they view McClanahan as a starter, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Rays intend to use McClanahan as a true starter rather than as an opener Thursday, Topkin reports.