Rays' Shane McClanahan: Stumbles in sixth loss

McClanahan (8-6) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Two runs went unearned in the third inning, when Jahmai Jones first scored on a passed ball by Hunter Feduccia, and then Wilyer Abreu came across for another on a throwing error by Junior Caminero. The three punchouts tied a season low for McClanahan, who also matched a season worst in runs allowed in what was an outing to forget all around. The southpaw is set to carry a 3.07 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:31 K:BB over 91 innings into a favorable home matchup against Cleveland.