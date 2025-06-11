Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that McClanahan (triceps) will visit another nerve specialist within the next several days before determining the next steps in his rehab, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

McClanahan has spent the entire season working his way back from a nerve-related triceps injury and threw what was deemed a successful bullpen session Friday. However, the Rays skipper added that the 28-year-old southpaw is in "shut-down mode" for now. Clarification regarding the health of McClanahan's triceps will come after his doctor visit, though a best-case scenario still involves him remaining sidelined through the All-Star break.