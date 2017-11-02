Rays' Shawn Tolleson: Comes off disabled list

Tolleson (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tolleson missed the entire 2017 season, which started with a trip to the disabled list due to back spasms, and ended with Tommy John surgery in May. Because of the latter, Tolleson will miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season while recovering from the setback.