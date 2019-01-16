Shawn Tolleson: Announces retirement

Tolleson announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday.

Tolleson, who hasn't pitched in the majors since July of 2016, recently suffered a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, prompting the soon-to-be 31-year-old to call it quits rather than continue rehabbing. The right-hander spent parts of five seasons with the Dodgers and Rangers, compiling a career 3.92 ERA to go with 46 saves across 218 innings.

