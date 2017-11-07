Shawn Tolleson: Becomes free agent
Tolleson was outrighted off the Rays' 40-man roster and elected to become a free agent, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This isn't too surprising, seeing as Tolleson is set to miss most (if not all) of the 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in May. He'll likely look to link up somewhere once he's healthy enough.
