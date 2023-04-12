The Rays officially recalled Bradley from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander is getting his first promotion to the big leagues and will join the rotation as a replacement for Zach Eflin (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though Eflin may miss just two turns through the rotation, Bradley could have a chance to stick around as the Rays' No. 5 starter over Josh Fleming if the rookie is able to hold his own in his first two big-league outings. Between stops at Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2022, Bradley pitched to a 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 141:33 K:BB across 133.1 innings.