Bradley (3-1) took the loss Friday against the Rays, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in 6.1 innings pitched.

The volume of hits wasn't the issue for Bradley, who allowed just seven hits in his first start against the team that traded him away at last year's trade deadline. The problem was that four of them were home runs, the first four home runs that the right-hander has allowed all year. In the end, it resulted in six earned runs against, more than doubling his total for the season. As a result, the 25-year-old still carries a very respectable 2.91 ERA in 34.0 innings pitched on the season. His next scheduled start is set for Wednesday against the Mariners.