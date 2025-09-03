Rays' Taylor Walls: Unclear timeline
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walls (groin) will see a specialist Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Walls has been sidelined since Aug. 12 and had recently begun running and strength exercises. However, he felt discomfort and will now seek additional medical evaluation. The results should provide clarity on whether Walls can return this season, though he doesn't appear to be close to activation.
More News
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Absent from starting lineup•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Out Sunday with groin issue•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Rays' Taylor Walls: Sitting after four straight starts•