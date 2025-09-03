default-cbs-image
Walls (groin) will see a specialist Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Walls has been sidelined since Aug. 12 and had recently begun running and strength exercises. However, he felt discomfort and will now seek additional medical evaluation. The results should provide clarity on whether Walls can return this season, though he doesn't appear to be close to activation.

