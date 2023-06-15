Glasnow (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

Glasnow allowed season highs in walks and hits allowed, but he still completed five innings for a third straight start and recorded his second consecutive win. The right-hander has surrendered 10 walks over his past three starts, but his command issues haven't come back to haunt him yet. Given he missed the first two months of the season with an oblique injury, Glasnow's overall numbers (3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB) across his first four appearances are solid, and as long as he's getting regular starts, he should be utilized in basically every fantasy format.