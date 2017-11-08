Nuno signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Nuno spent the 2017 season within the Orioles' system, and wound up playing in 12 games for the big-league team. During those appearances, he posted a 10.43 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over 14.2 innings. He will likely see more time in Triple-A Durham next season, unless he's able to show that he can still be a viable reliever in the majors.