Manager Kevin Cash said he is "confident" that Franco (hamstring) will be in the lineup Monday against Oakland, Adam Berry reports.

Franco was scratched from the lineup with hamstring tightness Sunday, the second time the injury has popped up early in the season. However, Cash said after the game that Franco was in line for a day off in the near future and that the move was largely made out of precaution. Interestingly, Cash specifically noted that the Rays had been on a long homestand and that the turf field had been more grueling on Franco's body than a typical grass surface. While the Rays will begin a nine-game stint on the road Monday, they begin that trip on another turf field at Oakland.