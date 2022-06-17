Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Franco (quadriceps) could rejoin the Rays for next weekend's series against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco responded well to full workouts Thursday and Friday and has officially been cleared to serve as the designated hitter in a game with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate Saturday prior to playing shortstop Monday. If he feels good afterward, he's expected to report to Triple-A Durham next week as the final step in his recovery process.