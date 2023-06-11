Franco went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Franco went over a month between homers, with his last coming May 9 in Baltimore. The shortstop hit a solid .276 over that 27-game span, but he slugged just .362 in the same stretch. His long ball Sunday was his career-best eighth of the campaign, coming in just his 63rd contest. He's added 32 RBI, 41 runs scored, 22 stolen bases, 19 doubles and two triples while slashing .299/.360/.486.