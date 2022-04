Franco (quadriceps) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was originally in the lineup Monday, only to be scratched with tightness in his right quadriceps. He was reportedly available to pinch hit and nearly entered Monday's loss to the Cubs in the ninth inning. Though a return Tuesday is realistic, even if Franco is held out of the lineup again, his absence doesn't look likely to cost him an extended stretch of game action.